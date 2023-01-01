Puerto Inca

This archaeological site marks the spot from where fresh fish was once sent all the way to Cuzco by runners – no mean effort! The ruins include some low stone walls in addition to a seat from which Inca leaders are said to have sat and admired the scenery. While the ruins themselves are not the region's best, it's an atmospheric spot.

The well-marked turnoff is 10km north of the undeveloped fishing village of Chala, about 170km from Nazca, at Km 603 along the Panamericana Sur, from where a dirt road leads 3km west to the ruins.