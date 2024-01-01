Cathedral

Central Highlands

Huánuco's main cathedral is sadly not much of a looker, but not ugly enough to detract from the agreeable Plaza de Armas that it faces.

  • Temple of Kotosh

    Temple of Kotosh

    2.79 MILES

    This ruin is also known as the Temple of the Crossed Hands because of its highlight, a life-sized mud molding of a pair of crossed hands that dates to…

  • Iglesia San Francisco

    Iglesia San Francisco

    0.21 MILES

    This is Huánuco’s most appealing church, with its mustard-colored duel cupolas, lavish baroque-style altars and interesting escuela cuzqueña (Cuzco school…

  • Iglesia de La Merced

    Iglesia de La Merced

    0.22 MILES

    Second-place in Huánuco's church beauty contest doesn't take too much effort; still, congratulations to Iglesia de La Merced.

