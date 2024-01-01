Huánuco's main cathedral is sadly not much of a looker, but not ugly enough to detract from the agreeable Plaza de Armas that it faces.
2.79 MILES
This ruin is also known as the Temple of the Crossed Hands because of its highlight, a life-sized mud molding of a pair of crossed hands that dates to…
0.21 MILES
This is Huánuco’s most appealing church, with its mustard-colored duel cupolas, lavish baroque-style altars and interesting escuela cuzqueña (Cuzco school…
0.22 MILES
Second-place in Huánuco's church beauty contest doesn't take too much effort; still, congratulations to Iglesia de La Merced.
Nearby Central Highlands attractions
