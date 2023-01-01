Cañón del Cotahuasi

This remote canyon is the deepest known canyon in the world - around twice the depth of the Grand Canyon, with stretches dropping down to below 3500m (11,480ft). While the depths of the ravine are only accessible to experienced river runners, the rest of the fertile valley is rich in striking scenery and trekking opportunities.

The canyon also shelters several traditional rural settlements that currently see only a handful of adventurous travelers. Hiring an experienced guide is the most socially responsible way to visit this remote region.