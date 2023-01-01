Yanamono Rum Distillery

For three generations the Guerra family has been operating this traditional rum distillery in Yanamono, in the middle of nowhere in the northern Peruvian Amazon. There is nothing different about the rum-making process here to how it would have been in the conquistador era. Sugarcane is crushed in a huge hand-turned press (there is a donkey to assist). Battered wooden vats then finish the fermentation.

The owner, don Guerra, will explain the process (in Spanish) and after such a wonderful insight into traditional Amazonian distilling it would be churlish not to purchase a bottle of the finished product. Several jungle tours, including those run by Otorongo Expeditions, stop off here.