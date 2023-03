This peace park marks the mass grave of many troops. The soldiers’ bodies were later exhumed and returned to Japan. Here you'll find a memorial and a fish pond. Tok Pisin doesn’t have a word for peace; ‘peace’ sounds like pis, which means fish. Thus, most locals refer to the park as pis park, which is perhaps appropriate given the fish pond and the general ambivalence that many modern Papua New Guineans have towards WWII.