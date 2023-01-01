The Tari Basin and the Tari Gap are world renowned birding spots, and because the altitude ranges from 1700m to 2800m through a variety of habitats there is a high diversity of species. Tari is a particularly blessed with birds of paradise including the King of Saxony and the Blue bird of paradise. Sir David Attenborough visited the area when making his documentary Attenborough in Paradise (1996) and really put the place on the maps of twitchers.

The best of the birds can be seen between July and October when their plumage is at its zenith.