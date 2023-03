This is one of PNG’s biggest and most varied markets and a great place to buy bilums and Highland hats. There’s also a vast range of fresh produce on sale and you may also see sorry-looking cuscus, pigs and birds trussed up on poles or in enclosures. It’s busy each day and thieves work the crowd. They’re mostly kids working in tandem – one might distract you while another snatches a bag or wallet.

The atmosphere in the market can be edgy, and the best way to make friends is to buy stuff.