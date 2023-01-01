JK McCarthy Museum

JK McCarthy was one of PNG’s legendary patrol officers and wrote one of the classic books on New Guinea patrolling – Patrol into Yesterday. Among the exhibits are pottery, weapons, clothes and musical instruments, and even some grisly jewellery – Anga mourning necklaces of human fingers. ‘Peer through the mists of time’ courtesy of a fascinating collection of photos in the Leahy wing, many taken by Mick Leahy in 1933. There are also WWII relics, including a P-39 Aircobra mounted out behind the museum.