The main, two-storey haus tambaran features three garamut drums with pig, crocodile and hornbill carvings. Upstairs is a treasure trove of shell-inlaid masks, totems, miniature canoe models and wood carvings depicting a woman being carried by her eagle son; all are for sale. Ask to see the chair that houses the village spirit but don’t photograph it. Downstairs are seven hearths, one for each of the village clans.