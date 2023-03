The Ohu Butterfly Habitat, 15km southwest of Madang, is a community conservation and research project where butterflies, including PNG’s famous birdwing varieties, feed on the nectar of the flowering aristolochia. The butterflies are best seen in the morning from 7am to 10am. If you haven't organised your own vehicle, catch a 13B PMV (K2) from Madang to the ‘Medo’ drop-off, from where it’s a 70-minute (5km) walk.