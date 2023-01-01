Palm trees, turquoise waters, nearby reefs and a left-hand point break (November to March) make Muschu one of Papua New Guinea’s best-kept secrets. Hidden in the jungle are two Japanese anti-aircraft guns and a plane wreck, consisting of scattered debris, two hulking engines and a propeller. Further inland, two jeeps lie abandoned and overgrown alongside the Japanese Road. Boats run from central Wewak to Muschu.

From the main village of Sup it’s a five-hour walk to the area’s school and a deep and wonderfully clear swimming hole.