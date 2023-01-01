Korogo has an impressive haus tambaran with a pair of carved eagles at each end of the roof, related to a local myth, as well as colourfully painted pillars and beams, garamut drums with river spirit carvings, ceremonial costumes and shell-studded long masks for sale.

Local myth tells of two young women who, while fishing, attracted the lascivious attentions of the Crocodile Spirit. The spirit caused a flood, forcing the girls from their homes and into his waiting jaws. One sister was eaten; the other captured and duly married. The union produced two eggs from which eagles, not crocodiles, hatched.