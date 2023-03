The closest thing Kavieng has to a regular 'sight' is the Bagail Cemetery, where Baron Boluminski was buried. The tough guy's grave is right before you as you enter the cemetery.

The tyrannical German Baron Boluminski became district officer of Kavieng in 1910 and built the highway that bears his name by forcing each village along the coast to construct and maintain a section. He made villagers push his carriage over any deteriorated sections.