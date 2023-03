This 69,000-hectare reserve comprises forests, mangroves, sandy beaches, coral reefs, waterfalls, rivers and lakes, and includes the steep David Suzuki Trail through some pristine forest. From November until March, leatherback turtles (permit per person K20) scramble ashore to dig deep nests and lay as many as 100 eggs. These incredible reptiles that can live to a great age weigh up to 500kg and measure up to 2m in length. It is a truly extraordinary sight.