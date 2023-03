Halfway between Losuia and Kaibola, Omarakana is where the island's paramount chief resides. You'll know you're there by the large, intricate, painted yam house outside his Western-style house. If paying your respects, keep your head lower than his; a gift of K20 is now preferable to betel nut.

The paramount chief presides over the island's oral traditions and magic. He oversees the important yam festival and kula rituals and can often be found sitting on a chair under his house.