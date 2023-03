Fourteen kilometres west of Wewak, this is the site of a wartime airstrip and the war memorial marks the spot where Japanese Lieutenant General Adachi signed the surrender documents and handed his sword to Australian Major General Robertson on 13 September 1945.

To get here, catch a Dagua-bound PMV and get off at the turn-off to the cape at Suara. From the turn-off it’s a 3km walk. There’s a ranger at the gates but you shouldn’t come here alone.