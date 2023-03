This wildlife management area is 10km south of Madang. It’s featured in scenes from the 1996 film production of Robinson Crusoe with Pierce Brosnan. There’s a sulphur creek that flows from a huge limestone formation. Spirits are said to inhabit the site and the water has curative properties. The water is incredibly clear and you can feed eels and turtles with bananas and fresh meat. Catch a 15A/B PMV from town (K2).