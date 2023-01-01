Cascada de Bermejo

An excellent half-day road and trail walk (five hours round trip) leads to this tall waterfall with a delightful swimming hole in the dry season. Follow the road past William’s inner-tube rentals; after taking the Bulaba bridge, take your first left where the road continues steeply uphill. Continue until the waterfall, following yellow arrow signs into the trail.

You can return by looping onto the main road (going right leaving the trail and left at every intersection). In rainy season, you should inquire with locals about conditions before going.