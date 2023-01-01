Museo de la Cultura Guna

Stuffed with objects from everyday life as well as molas and religious artefacts, this small museum provides a good cultural and historical understanding of the Guna. A guided tour with curator Delfino Davies, who speaks some English, will elucidate everything from Guna coming-of-age rituals to funerary rites.

If a tour is not included with your hostel or cabaña, ask if you can visit the nearby onmagged nega (community gathering house), with five hammocks – so central to Guna culture – in the center.