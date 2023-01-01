Parque Nacional Portobelo

Located in and around Portobelo, this 360-sq-km park and Unesco World Heritage Site protects islands and coastal communities of coral reefs, mangroves and tropical forest. Ruined forts – including those named for San Fernando, San Jerónimo and Santiago – and the Perú watchtower date from colonial times when treasures of gold and silver from throughout the Americas were brought here to be transported to Europe in Spanish galleons. At one time, all the Caribbean pirates lusted after the treasures of Portobelo.