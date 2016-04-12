Welcome to Bocas del Toro Town
Bocas serves as a convenient base for exploring the archipelago; taxis marinos (water taxis) can whisk you away to remote beaches and snorkeling sites for just a few dollars. The real allure here, though, is simply to be able to slow down and soak up the Caribbean vibes.
Panama Experience
From San José, hit the beach and mountain retreats on your way to the locks of the world-famous Panama Canal at the centre of the Americas. Visit gorgeous islands and chill to reggae beats on Caribbean beaches. Search for the quetzal bird in cloud forests and shake your tailfeather in the clubs of Panama City. With your hotel and transport arranged by our CEOs, you can concentrate on choosing your own adventure.
Best of Panama
Panama has been a destination on the cusp of the mainstream for ages, but somehow still remains a secret. More greatness for us to enjoy, we say. This eight-day trip opens the lid on the natural splendour of this overlooked gem of a country, giving travellers the chance to hike cloud forests, snorkel the Caribbean and even discover where that delicious morning cup of joe comes from at a coffee plantation. Panama is spectacular, and the best way to promote it is by word-of-mouth. Tell your friends!
Cycle Central America
This trip provides a piece of magic; aboard your bike, pedal through the lush countryside of Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama past gleaming lakes, enormous volcanoes, colonial towns, and sunny beachfronts across the Caribbean. These are iconic destinations and seeing them on two wheels gives a unique perspective on the region. The ride of your life is waiting to begin. All that’s missing is you.
Volcano Adventure & Panama Highlights
If you’re going to see Central America, see as much of it as you can in one shot. This 28-day tour includes everything there is to love about this amazing continent – beaches, volcanoes, wildlife, fascinating cities, and more. On this tour you'll experience everything from coffee plantations in Panama, rainforest hikes in Costa Rica, hands-on cooking in Guatemala, local towns in Nicaragua, and (of course) relaxing on the white-sand beaches of Honduras. Go big.
Costa Rica & Panama Quest
Where can you find world-famous coffee, surfing, and snorkelling? Well, technically this is a trick question because Costa Rica and Panama can both raise their hands for this one. This 16-day tour combines the best of activity hubs like Boquete and La Fortuna, with time to chill – or test your board skills – at the beach. From rainforests to the Panama Canal, this is the perfect Central America intro (or refresher) that’ll give your wallet a breather.