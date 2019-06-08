Housed in a concrete building that was a dispensary during WWII, this well-organised museum is an excellent starting point to understand the historical significance of the battle for Peleliu. It contains a fine collection of period photographs and war artefacts, including weapons, uniforms and proclamations. Just across the road, a path leads to White Beach. When the tide is low, you can see a few tracks of Sherman tanks immediately offshore; they look like coral formations.
WWII Memorial Museum
Top choice in Peleliu
Share