US Army 323rd Infantry Monument & Lookout

The large coral ridge that runs parallel to Peleliu's west coast was nicknamed 'Bloody Nose Ridge' by the Americans in WWII. This small limestone hill covered with thick jungle was turned into a virtually impregnable fortress by the Japanese troops during their occupation of the island. The US forces gradually gained the upper hand, but at tremendous cost in life and limb on both sides. At the top of the hill, a coral obelisk honours the US Army 323rd Infantry.

From the lookout, one can enjoy splendid views over Peleliu, Angaur and Carp Island.