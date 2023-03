On the northern outskirts of the Klouklubed village, Thousand Man Cave refers to a maze of tunnels and chambers built by the Japanese during WWII. The Americans encountered a great deal of trouble penetrating this cave system to dislodge the 1000 or so Japanese who refused to surrender – they resorted to blocking up the exits, leaving only two open, and using flame-throwers and explosive charges to force the remaining Japanese out.

Nearby are a pillbox bunker and a rusted Japanese defence gun.