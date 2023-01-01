Peleliu Peace Memorial Park

On the southwestern tip of the island, the Japanese government built this memorial in 1985 for those who perished on Palau during WWII. The monument comprises a rectangular concrete block with basaltic inlays, supported by two massive concrete slabs. During a visit in April 2015, Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko offered flowers and prayers at the cenotaph.

The park is also a pleasant picnic area. From here, Angaur island is clearly visible to the south and, when the surf crashes, there are some small blowholes that erupt near the shore.