Japanese Military Headquarters Building

This two-storey building was the Japanese forward command post during WWII. It was important in their efforts to control Peleliu and was very fiercely defended, but the Americans managed to bomb it in 1944. With stairs that lead to nowhere, pockmarked ceilings, and exposed wires and girders forming uncanny shadows on the green, slimy walls, the headquarters could form the stage for a horror movie. Also look for the three heavy metal doors at the back.