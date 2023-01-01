Ngardok Nature Reserve

Micronesia's largest natural freshwater reservoir, this protected area will appeal to nature lovers. The site has a well-maintained nature trail (about 1.6km) that winds through upland forest and grasslands. A floating dock offers a close-up view of the lake and surrounding wetlands. The lake is an important breeding and nesting habitat for the saltwater crocodile and amphibians. The reserve also forms a unique habitat for various species of birds, including the endemic Palau flycatcher and the Palau fruit dove. Bring binoculars.