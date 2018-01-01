Welcome to Babeldaob

Babeldaob feels a world away from Koror, which is part of its charm and appeal. This large yet secretive island retains a pleasant rural character, and you'll find it refreshingly quiet and free of crowds. The east coast has beautiful stretches of sandy beach, while the west coast has a largely mangrove-studded shoreline. Parts of the island's dense jungle interior remain virtually unexplored. Babeldaob doesn't have much in the way of tourist facilities, but offers some prime cultural and natural attractions, including waterfalls hidden in the hilly interior and enigmatic megalithic sites. It can easily be visited on a day trip from Koror; however, if you really want to get away from it all, stop longer.