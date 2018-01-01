Welcome to Babeldaob
Off-Road Small-Group Jungle Driving Adventure with Lunch
Hotel pick up is at 8:30am. The driving tour starts at 9:00am. There are 30-minute stops at each attraction.Polaris Razors XP900 are semi military All Wheel Drive designed to be driven in extreme and unexplored terrain. A pre-WWII Japanese mining and farming land, the island of Babeldaob, Palau's biggest island is intertwined with muddy dirt roads, rivers, ridges and pristine rainforest.Your guides will take on extreme driving expedition to visit rivers, waterfalls, WWII relics, abandoned old villages and rainforest.See the tall fern trees in the forest; listen to the buzz of insects and cicadas; watch the forest birds and the gliding fruit bats. Walk the Palauan low-covered hills with low growing ferns and the pitcher plants the carnivorous plants.Experienced guides will tell you the stories of long gone civilizations and ancient Palauan culture. The use of plants for local medicine.Enjoy your boxed lunch in a beautiful nature location and get refreshed by swimming in the waterfalls of remote rivers.The tour ends between 3pm - 5pm. You'll be dropped off at your hotel.