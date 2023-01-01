Shrines & Monuments

Only the most enthusiastic fan of Islamic architecture could fully appreciate all of Multan's shrines, tombs and mosques in a fleeting visit. Many are hidden in the old town; north of Pak Gate (Circular Rd) is Wali Muhammad Mosque (1758) and Phulhattan Mosque (1720), to the northwest is the beautifully tiled Tomb of Yusuf Gardezi and south of this is Tomb of Musa Pak Shahid. There are also several ruined Hindu temples in the area.

Routes can be torturous - hire a guide or try your luck by asking locals to keep pointing you in the right direction.