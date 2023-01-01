To see the production phases of blue pottery, a traditional craft that is a Multan speciality, visit the small but interesting Institute Of Blue Pottery Development. The lovely items made here are sold in Pakistan and beyond and can also be purchased at the institute's own showroom (prices range from Rs30 for a small vase to Rs7000 for a large one). For an informal tour meet the institute's project director, Mr Shuaib Khan.

An autorickshaw from the city centre is Rs100 (one way). The PTDC and TDCP can arrange tours to the institute (prices on application).