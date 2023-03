Inside the main entrance, past the TDCP Motel and park office, is a Children's Park with a small zoo containing local wildlife such as imperial sandgrouse, partridge, pheasant, rhesus monkey, ciracal and civet cat, desert fox and a pair of rhinos. Animal species found wild in the park include boar, hare, jackal, mongoose, desert fox, porcupine, lark, owl, hawk and nilgai (antelope).