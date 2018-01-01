Heritage Trail of Amritsar

Day 1: Today at 0830 Hours, you will be picked up from your hotel in Delhi and driven to the holy city of Amritsar (450 km / approx.7.5 hours) in a private vehicle. On arrival, check into your hotel. Later in the evening, proceed on a special visit to the Golden Temple to witness the holy ceremony of closing of the sacred book Guru Granth Sahib. The huge gathering of devotees with flower shower will mesmerize you on this experience amidst the holy hymns. Overnight at hotel Regenta Central in Amritsar. Day 2: Enjoy buffet breakfast at the hotel. Later, a guide will take you to explore the holy city of Amritsar. Visit the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Ram Bagh - a lush garden conceptualized from the Mughal garden of Lahore. Also, enjoy a rickshaw ride through the vibrant bazaars. In the evening, enjoy a traditional dinner at a local restaurant to taste the flavours of the region. Overnight at hotel Regenta Central in Amritsar. Day 3: After breakfast, departure for Delhi. En route drive past the agricultural fields and various Sikh shrines glistening in white. On arrival in Delhi, you will be dropped back to your city hotel.