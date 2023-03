Near the narrowest point of the pass, about 15km from Jamrud, is Ali Masjid. Above the mosque, Ali Masjid Fort commands a view over this strategic sector of the pass. A small cemetery here contains the graves of British soldiers who fell in the second Afghan War. Before the pass was widened to 3m, it's said to have been too narrow for two fully-laden camels to pass each other. The valley walls bear insignias of regiments that have served here.