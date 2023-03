The tomb of Ziarat Rahman Baba in green surroundings on the southern outskirts of Peshawar is a shrine to the 17th century poet Rahman Baba, one of the masters of Pashto poetry. It's a quiet and contemplative place and a popular centre for Peshawar's Sufis, who welcome respectful visitors. On Thursday nights there is Sufi devotional singing and music after evening prayers and into the night, a low-key but intimate version of the Sufi music of Lahore.