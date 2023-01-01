West of Chowk Yadgar is Mahabat Khan Mosque, the city's finest mosque, built in 1630 by the governor of Peshawar under Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and renovated in 1898. You can enter the mosque and look around at the lavish tiled interior and also get a good view of the plaza and minarets from an ancient caravanserai to the east. Freelance guides that hover around Ander Shahar are good value for visiting the mosque and caravanserai, though they'll want you to visit their shop afterwards.