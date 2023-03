The prestigious Islamia College, founded in 1913, is well worth a look for its grand Victorian façade and clocktower, which features on the country's Rs1000 note. It faces Jamrud Rd and anyone can enter the gates and stroll around the manicured gardens. The green surroundings and contemplative atmosphere make it a real oasis. Any bus heading west from Khyber Bazaar or the Cantonment will drop you there; a taxi from Saddar should cost around Rs80.