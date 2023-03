At Panr (pronounced 'pahn') on the other (east) side of Jambil Khwar are a stupa and monastery from the 1st to 5th centuries AD. You'll find a path and bridge about 1.5km beyond Butkara No 3, or you can head 3km out along Haji Baba Rd from Mingora Bazaar. Further out at Loebanr, on the west side, are an Aryan graveyard from the 2nd to 1st millennia BC and a 3rd to 4th century AD stupa.