At the south end of town is the Chitral polo ground. One of Pakistan's best, practice matches are held here every few days from mid-March to early November, and real matches on weekends, always in the afternoon. On one side is a covered VIP stand, where tourists may sometimes sit (if there are no dignitaries in town). The best players are often drawn from the Chitral Scouts and the police. The best times for polo are from late May onwards, and in the run up to the Shandur and Chitral festivals.

The PTDC office or CAMAT will be able to advise on upcoming matches.