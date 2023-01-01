Altit Fort & Village

The picturesque fort overlooking the village of Altit beside the Hunza River was undergoing extensive renovation at the time of research and was closed to the public. The 1000-year-old village has been renovated and rehabilitated and you can be walked around the charming village with the aid of a local guide. The fort is about 1.5km from Karimabad. Turn right after the jamaat khana (Ismaili community hall) and pass the old village pool to the fort gate. Fort is gela (geh-lah) in Burushaski.