The Mir's Palace is under restoration. Until the early '70s the mir of Hunza lived here for three months of the year, presiding over local durbars (councils). A cluster of houses to the left of the palace is the original village. The tallest of these is said to be Gulmit's oldest, possibly 200 years old; before the palace was built the mir stayed in it on his Gulmit sojourns.

To its left are the carved lintels of an old Shiite mosque from the early 19th century, before Gojalis converted to Ismailism. You can also see local women dyeing and weaving traditional cloth in the old building next to the palace.