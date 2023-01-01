The well-kept British Cemetery has some surprisingly recent graves of adventurous trekkers and mountaineers among the more historical plots. Buried here is Captain George Hayward, a British explorer murdered in Yasin in 1870 by a son of Gohar Aman. On the side of the shack inside the grounds you'll find a useful map with some interesting stories from the grave. If Ghulam Ali, the caretaker, is around you'll be shown more interesting items for a small donation to the cemetery's upkeep.