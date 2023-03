The British weren't the only ones to appreciate Ziarat - so too did Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the Quaid-i-Azam (Great Leader). Jinnah spent his last days here in 1948, suffering from the cancer that killed him. The Quaid-i-Azam Residence is the former residency of the agent to the governor general, built in 1882. The furniture is left just as it was when Jinnah stayed here before returning to Karachi to die.