Adjacent to Balochistan University is the surprisingly interesting Geological Survey of Pakistan Museum. It houses a remarkable collection of geological and palaeontological items, with some particularly impressive fossil remains dating back as far as 500 million years. Prize exhibits include remnants of the giant Baluchitherium (a large, 25-million-year-old land mammal), a 47-million-year-old 'walking whale' and a collection of meteorite fragments.

Seven galleries run the gamut from gems and fossils to astrogeology. It's worth asking the staff for a guided tour, as not all exhibits are brilliantly labelled.