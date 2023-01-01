The Command & Staff College Museum has a small private collection built up during the days when the then Indian Staff College was the Raj's answer to West Point. Field Marshal Montgomery, WWII hero of El Alamein, was an instructor here. The museum has a small but interesting collection of militaria, paintings and photos, but you need to be an army buff to get the most from a visit. Because this is a private collection you should arrange a visit through the PTDC office. Take ID along with you.