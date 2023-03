The village of Filim is in the middle of a shallow coastal area that acts as an important haven for birds and an access point for the uninhabited wetlands of Barr Al Hickman. The area floods very easily and quickly, often leaving camping birdwatchers stranded. The village itself is interesting as recently abandoned barasti (palm-leaf) houses are still standing, giving an idea of typical traditional housing in the area before the days of air-conditioning.