Jami Al Hamoda Mosque

This aged and revered mosque is difficult but rewarding to find. The low-lying prayer hall is unique due to its profusion of 52 domes. Non-Muslims aren't permitted to enter, but it's possible to gain a vantage point across the mosque roof from the neighbouring buildings. A falaj (irrigation channel) used for ablutions runs through the courtyard and goats assemble in the shady lanes nearby. Getting to the mosque is half the fun as the road rides the fault line between settlement and sand.

Follow the signs for Jalan Bani Bu Ali at the roundabout off the Al Kamil–Al Ashkharah road, opposite the Oriental Shopping mall. Drive along the main street and head into a housing area. Turn left immediately after a dilapidated fort (obvious above the palm trees), and follow the tarmac road for 500m. An alcoved water fountain, decorated with tiled butterflies, appears on the left and the mosque is around the next bend of the road.