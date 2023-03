This remarkable rock formation affords the opportunity of seeing a living stalactite in the making without having to clamber through a cave to do so. Water running off Jebel Samhan, the mountain plateau above, drips constantly throughout the year, even in the hottest months, causing the limestone to melt like candle wax down the cliff face. After heavy rains, a waterfall rushes over the tongues of limestone much to the delight of the resident swifts.