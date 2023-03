This magical stretch of white sand beach extends almost as far as the eye can see. There's a tiny village halfway along its length, famous for the production of camel leather and reed baskets, but other than that this is an uninhabited expanse of wild coast that makes an ideal camping spot en route between Hasik and Duqm. As for the little hobbit's house – it's a show home! Unlikely, given the surrounding, but awaiting better economic times to proceed.