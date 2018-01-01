Welcome to Sandnessjøen

Quiet little Sandnessjøen is a boom town in waiting – oil has been discovered offshore and big changes are expected here. Until this change comes, this is a slightly scruffy little coastal settlement where life revolves around the fishing port and the pedestrianised Torolv Kveldulvsons gate, one block from the harbour.

Read More

The main attractions are the imposing Syv Søstre (Seven Sisters) range, south of town.

Read Less

Top experiences in Sandnessjøen

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $32.49

Image for