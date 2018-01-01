Welcome to Sandnessjøen
Quiet little Sandnessjøen is a boom town in waiting – oil has been discovered offshore and big changes are expected here. Until this change comes, this is a slightly scruffy little coastal settlement where life revolves around the fishing port and the pedestrianised Torolv Kveldulvsons gate, one block from the harbour.
The main attractions are the imposing Syv Søstre (Seven Sisters) range, south of town.
