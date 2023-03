Tigranakert is one of the four cities founded by Tigran the Great, but the only one known to historians today. It was founded in the 1st century BC, and vanished from history in the 14th. Archaeologists are uncovering the remains of a 5th-century church and a 1st-century fortress wall, while inside the reconstructed fortress building an Archaeological Museum details the existence of Tigran’s great kingdom, with pottery shards, jewellery and bronze tools on display.